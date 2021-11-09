Colony Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $17,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.65. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,091. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

