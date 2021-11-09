Colony Group LLC Has $177.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,147,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $177,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $167.01. 43,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,095. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $167.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average of $157.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

