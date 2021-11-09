Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $614.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $580.89 and a 200 day moving average of $606.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $404.46 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

