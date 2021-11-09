Colony Group LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $5,548,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $30.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,956.84. 22,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,103. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,841.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,656.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total value of $7,470,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,860 shares of company stock valued at $486,079,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.