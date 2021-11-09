Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE CBU opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

