Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 27,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

