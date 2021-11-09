Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.15

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €133.15 ($156.65) and traded as high as €138.10 ($162.47). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €136.80 ($160.94), with a volume of 487,161 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €151.13 ($177.79).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €134.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €133.15.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

