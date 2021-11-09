Comparing STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 224.07%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and IM Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.44 billion 2.00 $191.12 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 15.29 -$21.42 million ($0.62) -4.35

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99%

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Branded Products segments. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Branded Products segment sells branded healthcare products and medicines. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Shampoo & Ladival. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

