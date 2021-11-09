COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $117.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.06, but opened at $46.89. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 90,722 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMPS. Oppenheimer began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.86.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

