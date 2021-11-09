Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.54% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $31,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $539.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $35,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

