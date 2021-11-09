Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CNCE stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $13.50.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

