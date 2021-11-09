Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.30

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.30 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 35.25 ($0.46), with a volume of 197,774 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £51.69 million and a P/E ratio of -22.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.48.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

