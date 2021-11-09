Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Get Confluent alerts:

CFLT stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.15. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.