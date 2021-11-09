Consolidated Water (CWCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

