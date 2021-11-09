Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

STZ traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.33. 5,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.20 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 80.64%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

