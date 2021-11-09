Contrasting Chino Commercial Bancorp (CCBC) & Its Rivals

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS: CCBC) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Chino Commercial Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.65% N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp Competitors 27.50% 11.96% 1.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.93 million $2.63 million 11.85 Chino Commercial Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 12.82

Chino Commercial Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp Competitors 1570 7383 6643 355 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.70%. Given Chino Commercial Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chino Commercial Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Chino Commercial Bancorp peers beat Chino Commercial Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

