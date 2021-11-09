Contrasting Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -5.04% 13.27% 11.53% Bottomline Technologies (de) -3.46% 2.27% 1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 20.15 -$12.60 million ($0.18) -200.54 Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 4.65 -$16.29 million ($0.38) -126.66

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bottomline Technologies (de). Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies (de), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grid Dynamics and Bottomline Technologies (de), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.74%. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus price target of $47.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.83%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Bottomline Technologies (de) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

