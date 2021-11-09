Contrasting Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onex and Datatec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $1.14 billion 5.96 $730.00 million $18.44 4.10 Datatec $4.11 billion 0.10 $2.60 million N/A N/A

Onex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datatec.

Profitability

This table compares Onex and Datatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex 73.67% 23.02% 18.96% Datatec N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Datatec pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Onex pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Onex and Datatec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 1 4 0 2.80 Datatec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onex currently has a consensus price target of $109.20, suggesting a potential upside of 44.33%. Given Onex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than Datatec.

Volatility & Risk

Onex has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datatec has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onex beats Datatec on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz on December 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The Logicalis segment provides ICT infrastructure solutions and services with a focus on data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. The Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services segment provides strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries, as well as finance leasing services. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

