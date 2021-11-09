Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.23. Convey Holding Parent shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

