CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG remained flat at $$15.56 during trading on Tuesday. 1,285,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $909.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of CorePoint Lodging worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.