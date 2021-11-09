CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 174,478 shares.The stock last traded at $15.54 and had previously closed at $15.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.88.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

