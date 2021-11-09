CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 325,351 shares.The stock last traded at $165.30 and had previously closed at $157.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,777 shares of company stock worth $694,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

