Cormark Weighs in on Chesswood Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chesswood Group in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE CHW opened at C$14.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a quick ratio of 38.45 and a current ratio of 40.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.28 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$14.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,375.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,884,484 shares in the company, valued at C$21,824,397.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,417.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

