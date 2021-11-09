Cormark Weighs in on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.22 for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.29.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$136.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$94.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.93%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

