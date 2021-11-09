Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,649. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

