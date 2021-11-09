Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Cosan worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

