CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 501,707 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $46,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

CoStar Group stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

