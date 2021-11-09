Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Coty stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 949,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,153. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

