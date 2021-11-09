Cowen Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $250.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.97.

Cloudflare stock opened at $210.00 on Friday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of -466.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,790 shares of company stock worth $107,968,043 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

