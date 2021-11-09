Cowen Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$16.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective cut by Cowen from C$33.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.12.

WEED stock opened at C$16.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -4.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.30. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$14.08 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

