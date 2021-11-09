Cred (LBA) Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Cred coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cred has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $941,061.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00222872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00093456 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

