Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of United Bankshares worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 589.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

