Credit Suisse AG Has $6.41 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $80,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $120,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE CFR opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,617,247. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.