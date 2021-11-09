Credit Suisse AG Has $6.52 Million Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,597 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

