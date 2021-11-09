Credit Suisse AG Has $7.04 Million Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,086,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,540,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Proto Labs by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

