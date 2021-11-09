Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,151 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Hill-Rom worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRC. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

HRC stock opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.54. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.49 and a 12-month high of $155.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.33.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.