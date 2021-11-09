Credit Suisse Group Raises Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $25.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Tivity Health stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

