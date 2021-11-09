Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.34.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,671 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after purchasing an additional 787,066 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,441,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 327,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

