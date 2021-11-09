CRISPR Therapeutics AG to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.48). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($8.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $94.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

