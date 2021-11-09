Critical Comparison: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.54 million ($3.40) -5.20 Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 2.81 $132.24 million ($2.32) -7.55

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics N/A -64.21% -52.71% Coherus BioSciences -41.86% -80.53% -21.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 88.81%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 58.77%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Coherus BioSciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

