Critical Comparison: Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) vs. Its Competitors

Lomiko Metals (OTC: LMRMF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lomiko Metals to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lomiko Metals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals Competitors 689 2324 2711 110 2.38

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus target price of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 273.49%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Lomiko Metals Competitors -2,149.32% 7.01% 0.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A -$880,000.00 -8.30 Lomiko Metals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -4.69

Lomiko Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lomiko Metals competitors beat Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.