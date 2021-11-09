Critical Contrast: Oak Ridge Financial Services (BKOR) & The Competition

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS: BKOR) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oak Ridge Financial Services to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oak Ridge Financial Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services Competitors 1570 7382 6643 354 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.70%. Given Oak Ridge Financial Services’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Ridge Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 25.76% N/A N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services Competitors 27.41% 11.92% 1.22%

Volatility & Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services’ rivals have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million $3.26 million 6.98 Oak Ridge Financial Services Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 14.26

Oak Ridge Financial Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oak Ridge Financial Services rivals beat Oak Ridge Financial Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

