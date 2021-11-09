Critical Survey: Minim (MINM) and Its Competitors

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Minim to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Minim alerts:

This table compares Minim and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million -26.33 Minim Competitors $691.91 million -$13.54 million 53.29

Minim’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Minim and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 188 706 1226 44 2.52

Minim presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 81.96%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s rivals have a beta of 3.67, indicating that their average stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Minim Competitors -32.82% -17.40% -3.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.