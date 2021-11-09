Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CROX opened at $176.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.98. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $182.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Crocs by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Crocs by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Crocs by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CROX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

