Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price fell 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.69. 100,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,422,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

