CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 52,800 shares of company stock worth $925,534 in the last three months.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

