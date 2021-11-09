Crypto Sports (CSPN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,093.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $260,883.17 and $1,093.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

