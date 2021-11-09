CryptoBlades (SKILL) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.79 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.61 or 0.00021613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00077038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00095712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,516.22 or 0.99905107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,748.58 or 0.07026562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00020401 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,988 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

