Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $2.39

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00003568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $402,422.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00224979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00091888 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

