Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 665.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 543.7% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 914.0% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 885.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 770,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,638,000 after purchasing an additional 692,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.20, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

